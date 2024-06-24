WIN VIP tickets to see The Wolfe Tones at Finsbury Park on 5 July!

WIN VIP tickets to see The Wolfe Tones at Finsbury Park on...

The Irish World is offering one lucky reader the chance to win VIP tickets to what could be the largest Irish party London has ever seen: The Wolfe Tones’ historic final London show on 5 July at Finsbury Park. It will also be their biggest UK show to date.

Made up of Brian Warfield, Noel Nagle and Tommy Byrne, The Wolfe Tones are known for tracks such as You’ll Never Beat the Irish, Irish Eyes, My Heart is in Ireland, The Streets of New York, A Nation Once Again, Come Out Ye Black and Tans and the song Celtic Symphony which has been the subject of contention in recent years.

The Wolfe Tones’ last ever London performance, and their biggest UK show to date will take place at Finsbury Park on Friday 5 July 2024, they’ll also be joined by The Undertones, The Sharon Shannon Big Band, The Scratch and Brògeal.

There will also be two general admission tickets for one lucky runner up.

For your chance to win, just answer this question below.

Q: How many years are the legendary band celebrating together?

Send your answer, name, address and contact telephone number to david@theirishworld.com with Wolfe Tones comp in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Friday 28 June and the winners will be contacted on that date. Usual competition rules apply.